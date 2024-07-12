Dolphins TE takes ruthless shots at Buffalo: 'That's got to be the worst place you can be in the world'
There’s a striking mural painted on the side of a pennant-manufacturing building in the heart of downtown Buffalo, an eye-catching piece that contains four simple words: “Keep Buffalo a Secret.”
The city’s inhabitants are seemingly doing a decent job at accomplishing this request, as they’ve successfully hidden the charm and delightful heart of the city from Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith.
The veteran pass catcher, who inked a two-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason, recently shared his thoughts about the city of Buffalo while appearing on a Miami-centric fan podcast. The Philadelphia native didn’t hold back, criticizing the region itself and the city’s most enduring culinary achievement.
“That’s why the fans are hating, because they want to be [in Miami],” Smith said. “Have you ever went to Buffalo? Oh my gosh, man. Buffalo is, I don’t know how them dudes do it, I don’t know how they did it. Going from anywhere in the world, anywhere in the country, and going into Buffalo, that’s got to be the worst place you can be in the world. And the wings, the Buffalo wings aren’t even good. They aren’t even good. The wings aren’t even good. I’m throwing all types of shots at Buffalo.”
Smith, who spent time with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, and Atlanta Falcons before going to South Beach, has played in Buffalo four times throughout his career (he was inactive for the most recent contest). He has one career reception in Western New York.
It’s generally futile to give ignorant comments such as these any attention, as they’re obviously stated to provoke a reaction. People who have spent time in Buffalo understand the charm of the city and realize that the thoughts of an individual who has spent a handful of days in the region bear little importance.
That said, statements such as these promote a longstanding national narrative about Buffalo, one that paints the city as a frigid, decaying town with few offerings and little hope for the future. This is simply untrue; anyone who states something akin to “there’s nothing to do in Buffalo” simply isn’t looking for anything to do.
We’re not going to create a comprehensive list of ways to entertain yourself in Buffalo—it’s not our job to educate ignorant journeymen tight ends—but offensive tackle Dion Dawkins perhaps put it best during a recent appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, stating “Buffalo just keeps unveiling different parts of Buffalo.” The stalwart lineman has been with the Bills organization for seven years and is still uncovering new things to experience in the city; so much for nothing to do.
Dawkins also praised the people of Buffalo during the aforementioned interview, which is perhaps one of the city’s strongest features. Generally speaking, the people of Western New York are caring, genuine, and warmhearted; Buffalo isn’t referred to as “the City of Good Neighbors” for no reason. The region often works as one in various endeavors, whether it be unburying the city after a lake effect snow storm or raising money for a worthy cause.
Smith is ultimately entitled to his own opinion, regardless of how unsubstantiated it may be. The people of Buffalo know what Buffalo is, and that’s ultimately far more important than the viewpoint of a rival tight end.
(Also, he’s simply wrong about the wings. If he had bad wings in Buffalo, it’s likely because he ate them with ranch.)
