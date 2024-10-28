Bills WR Keon Coleman says incredible one-handed TD catch was 'simple'
The Buffalo Bills are starting to see what rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman can bring to the table after the 21-year-old constructed consecutive stellar performances in Weeks 7 and 8. Buffalo’s 31-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks was perhaps Coleman's best game as a professional, highlighted by a play that reminded fans why he was selected so high in the 2024 NFL Draft.
In the first quarter, Josh Allen connected with Coleman on a two-yard score off a fade route that saw the rookie reel the ball in with one hand with former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen in his face. Coleman described the catch, which may be one of the best we've seen thus far this season, as routine.
Related: Bills QB Josh Allen raves about rookie WR Keon Coleman following Week 8 win
“Simple football play," Coleman said after the game. "We miscued on the first one, told [Allen] just put it even higher, give me another shot at it. He gave me another shot; I went up there and made the play.”
Fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir didn’t it put it that way, as he called it a “big boy play."
Coleman finished the game with five receptions for 70 yards and one score. He now leads the team in touchdown catches with three while being second in receiving yards with 396. Coleman has caught nine passes for 195 yards over the past two games, the most of any Buffalo receiver over that stretch.
The Bills selected Coleman with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 draft in hopes that he would develop into a reliable red-zone and contested-catch target, something he's well on his way to becoming. Coleman, along with Shakir and the newly acquired Amari Cooper, look to be forming a formidable tandem that's allowing Buffalo's passing game to achieve the success it has become accustomed to in recent years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —