Bills HC ascribes rookie WR Keon Coleman’s growth to acquisition of Amari Cooper
Much was made about the on-field impact that the Buffalo Bills’ mid-October acquisition of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper would have on the offense, but it’s the veteran’s off-field presence that will perhaps have the more long-lasting effects on the organization.
The Bills revamped their receiving corps in the 2024 offseason, leaving them with a mishmash weapons group that lacked much in the way of demonstrated professional production. It wasn’t as though the unit was untalented, just unproven, with the lack of a bonafide primary option quickly becoming apparent once the 2024 campaign commenced; Buffalo remedied this with the acquisition of Cooper, who figures to see his offensive role grow as the season progresses.
But it’s the former fourth-overall pick’s mere presence that’s already being felt, as he’s giving Buffalo’s younger pass-catchers more opportunities to create magic on the field and a player to model themselves after off it. His on-field usage has distracted opposing defenders and allowed other players to get open, with Keon Coleman benefiting from this to the tune of a 125-yard Week 7 outing and 70-yard Week 8 performance. The 10-year veteran is also serving as a valuable off-field tool for the rookie, with Cooper acting as a player from whom Coleman can glean information. Head coach Sean McDermott is already seeing the dividends of this rapport, partially attributing Coleman’s recent breakout to Cooper’s presence.
“Just growth, one week at a time,” McDermott said of Coleman. “Growth, development. [Receivers coach] Adam [Henry] is doing a really good job with him. Having Amari, I think, helps too, because he’s another veteran in the room and, to me, a big-time established veteran that’s done great things in this league for a while. So that helps with the guys that are already in that room, we’ve got good guys in that room who help young players develop and teach them the right way, teach them the right habits, the right routines Monday through Saturday. That’s what leads to what you saw [Sunday].”
Cooper, as McDermott mentions, has constructed an immensely impressive résumé throughout his professional career, constructing seven 1,000-yard seasons. He’s been oft-lauded for his professionalism and off-field demeanor, with his personality being part of the reason why he’s been able to play at such a high level for an extended period of time; Buffalo hopes to see Coleman develop into a similarly impactful receiver, and it’s, thus, encouraging to see the rookie learn from a player such as Cooper in a crucial stage of his development. A pending free agent, Cooper could be set to leave One Bills Drive after the conclusion of the 2024 campaign; that said, his impact on Buffalo’s receiving corps could be felt for years to come.
