How Bills WR Khalil Shakir is balancing his own growth with new leadership role
Khalil Shakir finds himself in a situation uncommon for a 24-year-old wide receiver.
He’s set to enter his third professional season, and he’s the most tenured player on his team’s roster at his position.
The wideout emerged down the stretch of the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 campaign, concluding the season with 39 receptions for 611 yards and two scores. He particularly flashed in the postseason, catching an additional two touchdowns and leaving the Buffalo faithful with immense hopes for the former fifth-round draft pick’s aspirations as a long-term offensive contributor.
And then the offseason occurred.
Related: Bills OC reiterates ‘everyone eats’ offensive approach: ‘You have to respect everybody’
The Bills made considerable alterations to their receiving corps in the spring, allowing complementary piece Gabriel Davis to walk in free agency before trading alpha target Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in early April. The maneuvers left Shakir as the only remaining receiver who has been on Buffalo’s active roster for the past two seasons; he’s its only wideout who has caught a pass from quarterback Josh Allen in an actual game.
This leaves Shakir in an odd spot as he commences his third training camp—he himself is still trying to be a sponge of veteran guidance and advice, yet the team’s offseason additions are going to him for help. This has necessitated that he take on more of a leadership role in Buffalo’s receiving corps, all while trying to glean information from those who have been in the league for considerably longer stretches.
“I don’t look at myself as a vet yet, I’m still learning,” Shakir told reporters after Thursday’s training camp practice. “You’ve got actual vets; I guess vet as far as time with the Bills, yeah, but, you know, [Marquez Valdes-Scantling], Mack [Hollins], Curtis [Samuel], all of those guys, I still look at them as our vets. I’m still, as I’m trying to transition into leading, still also following, as well, and picking things up from those guys who have been in the league for a while. They’re all great.”
Related: Bills OC says star RB James Cook ‘looks different,’ isn’t worried about workload
Shakir told reporters that several of the team’s offseason acquisitions—both veteran and rookie—have come to him for help with the playbook, as he’s the only rostered receiver with considerable experience in Buffalo’s offense. This, along with his general demeanor, has molded his leadership style; he’s not the type to deliver impassioned pre-game speeches, but he simply does what he needs to do and is there when others need him, hoping his teammates will follow suit.
“I’m big on lead by example,” Shakir said. “I’m big on just doing what you’re supposed to be doing, being on time, the simple things. Being where you’re supposed to be. Those things, I’ve talked with a couple of people as far as just trying to become a little more vocal, and that doesn’t mean ooh-rah and all over the place, right? But just ‘the younger guys,’ I know I’m probably still one of the youngest, but whether they have questions on the playbook or whatever it is, and knowing and letting them know that you can come to me and talk to me about anything and if I don’t know the answer, I’ll make sure I get it for you.”
A 24-year-old third-year player adopting a leadership role within his position group is rather unique, but it’s not surprising given the character Shakir has showcased throughout his professional career. His rise in the proverbial locker-room pecking order is expected to be complemented by a spike in on-field production, as Shakir should see his offensive role increase significantly given the offseason departures of Diggs and Davis.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —