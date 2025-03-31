Bills legend lands major college football job
A former Buffalo Bills quarterback is back on the sidelines coaching once again.
According to college football reporter Pete Thamel, Stanford is hiring former Bills quarterback Frank Reich as its interim head coach for the 2025 season.
"Sources: Stanford is hiring veteran NFL coach Frank Reich as the school’s interim football coach for 2025 season. Both sides have agreed this will be only a one-season agreement. At that point, Stanford will launch a national search," Thamel tweeted.
"Reich is a former NFL quarterback, longtime NFL assistant and OC and two-time NFL head coach. Reich brings a strong familiarity with Stanford GM Andrew Luck, as Reich coached Luck in his final season in the NFL with the Colts in 2018."
Reich, 63, was the Bills backup quarterback behind Jim Kelly from 1985-94. He is best known for starting the Bills' 1992 Wild Card game against the Houston Oilers, where he led the Bills to a comeback after being down 35-3 to advance to the Divisional Round.
Reich led the team to victory once again as they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers, but was relegated to the bench when Kelly returned from injury the following week in the AFC Championship.
Reich last coached in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2023, but was fired in the middle of the season due to poor performance. Now, he heads to the west coast for a job with Stanford to fill in after the previous coach, Troy Taylor, was fired last week after allegations of bullying members of the Stanford football staff.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —