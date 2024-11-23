Do Bills or Eagles have crazier fans? Former All-Pro RB LeSean McCoy weighs in
Bills Mafia has developed a reputation of being one of the NFL's best fan bases in recent years, from crushing tables in pre-game tailgates to donating money to good causes. Their passion is difficult to ignore, and they’ve made an impact on seemingly every player who has had a locker at One Bills Drive at some point in their career.
One such player is former running back LeSean McCoy, who spoke about the Buffalo faithful during a recent appearance on Johnny Manziel’s Glory Daze podcast. A longtime Philadelphia Eagles rusher, as well, McCoy was asked which fanbase is crazier; he sided with the Mafia.
"It's like you don't know about Buffalo, you wouldn't love to be there, right?" McCoy said. "Because I was like that until I got there. I'm like, I love this place. First of all, the best wings you're gonna find. And then they got a really great fanbase. I remember the first time we had a Thursday night game, we played Sunday and we got the game Thursday. Then after the game, they got all the little trailers and all that type of stuff, RVs. They stayed. That's real fans. And then when you go to the game you driving through, they doing wrestling moves like The Rock and Stone Cold."
McCoy started his NFL career with the Eagles, where he earned three Pro Bowls in six seasons. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013 with 1,607 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2011.
The Eagles traded McCoy to Buffalo during the 2015 offseason, and he would secure three more Pro Bowl selections in four seasons with the team. McCoy helped Josh Allen adjust to the league in his 2018 rookie season, which would prove to be the running back's final campaign in Orchard Park.
Buffalo, as McCoy noted, has a great reputation for its wings, and other players, like Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones have publicly endorsed them. The craziness from the fans has seen many take part in jumping through tables, including the CBS Today team, who broke tables last weekend in Buffalo.
McCoy also noted the passion of Philadelphia fans, but gave the edge to Buffalo supporters with regard to wildness. Eagles fans may have thrown snowballs at Santa Claus, but the passion Bills fans have can't be matched, and there are multiple broken tables to back that up.
