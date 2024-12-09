Buffalo Bills made brutal NFL history against Rams
The Buffalo Bills fought hard in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, but came up short despite an amazing offensive performance. Unfortunately, when the final whistle blew, the Bills ended up losing by a final score of 44-42.
Josh Allen put together a masterful performance, completing 22 of his 37 pass attempts for 342 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also racked up 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
While it was an amazing game from the superstar quarterback, he couldn't play defense too.
Sadly, Buffalo ended up making brutal NFL history in the loss as well.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, the Bills are the first team in NFL history to score six or more touchdowns without a turnover and end up losing the game.
With the loss, Buffalo ended up dropping to 10-3 on the season. They also risk falling farther behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Obviously, the loss is crushing to swallow after that kind of offensive explosion. However, there is no reason to panic.
Clearly, the Bills' offense is one of the best in football. They have a lot of work to do defensively, but if they can get some things fixed they can certainly outscore teams.
There are many reasons to be concerned about the defense following this kind of performance. Nothing went right on that side of the football. But, there is still time for Sean McDermott and the coaching staff to change some things up and get them playing at a higher level.
Next up for Buffalo will be a Week 15 on the road against the Detroit Lions. That will be a massive test that will show just how good this Bills team is capable of being.
Hopefully, they're up to the challenge and the defense can put together a much better game.
