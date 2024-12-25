Buffalo Bills make pair of roster moves before Week 17
The Buffalo Bills have just two games remaining in the 2024 NFL season. Entering their Week 17 matchup against the AFC East rival New York Jets, they hold a 12-3 record and are a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
All year long, the Bills have looked like a team that could make a championship run. Hopefully, that level of play continues in the final two games and into the playoffs.
With that being said, Buffalo has made a pair of roster moves ahead of this week's game.
As shared by Pro Football Talk, the Bills have re-signed linebacker Nick Morrow to the active roster. He will replace Baylon Spector, who has been placed on injured reserve.
Spector suffered a calf injury last week against the New England Patriots.
This isn't something that is going to cause many Buffalo fans to worry. Spector has been a major weak link for the defense all season long, as was noted in a recent article.
Morrow is a 29-year-old linebacker who could have a chance to make an impact. He has played in 11 games with Buffalo this season, recording just three tackles.
Back in 2023 with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, Morrow was a key part of their defense. He played in 15 games for the Eagles, racking up 95 total tackles to go along with three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and five defended passes.
Truthfully, this could end up being an upgrade for the Bills' defense.
In recent weeks, the Buffalo defense has struggled at times. They gave up back-to-back games of 40 or more points. Last week, they only gave up 21 to the Patriots.
Hopefully, the Bills can get their defense back on track. If they're going to make a run and win a championship, they will need to play much better defensively than giving up 30 points consistently. Morrow could be a part of helping that turnaround.
