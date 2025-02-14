Buffalo Bills LB named shocking offseason trade candidate
Heading into the NFL offseason, no one knows what the Buffalo Bills are going to end up doing. All the fans know is that the team was one win away from the Super Bowl.
Once again, the season ended in heartbreak. After an impressive all-around year, the Bills came up just short again. That is going to drive the front office to have an aggressive approach.
All of the talk has been about which outside players Buffalo could targeting bringing in. However, there are other players that they could choose to move on from to open up room for other pieces.
Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown has suggested that the Bills could consider trading star linebacker Matt Milano this offseason. That would be a major surprise, as Milano is a huge piece of the Buffalo defense.
"He has been such an impactful defender for the Bills with the ability to play sideline-to-sideline football and cover tight ends no matter who they are," Ray wrote. "The former All-Pro has been a big fan favorite for a long time, but like stated before, all good things must come to an end. If not in 2025, then 2026 could definitely be the year that Bills fans get the dreaded notification that Milano is out of Buffalo."
It's just an opinion about what could happen, not a report that the Bills are considering it. More than likely, Milano is not going to end up getting dealt. However, if something comes up that Buffalo thinks is an upgrade over Milano, they would likely pull the trigger.
During the 2024 season, Milano ended up playing in just four games. He recorded 16 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Back in 2023, he played in five games, racking up 30 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions, and two defended passes.
When he is on the field, the numbers look great. Unfortunately for Milano, he simply hasn't been available to play much over the last two seasons.
At the end of the day, the Bills will only be able to win a championship if their best players are on the field. There is reason to believe that Milano cannot end up being a player who is guaranteed to play.
That alone could open Buffalo up to the idea of moving on.
Milano likely will be back next season, but that is not a lock at this point in time. Keep a close eye on him throughout the offseason.