Report: Bills to sign former Jets, Dolphins QB to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills are set to sign former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. White was recently released by the Dolphins as part of their cut-down to 53 players.
White was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft but didn’t make his first regular season NFL appearance until 2021, starting three games for the Jets. He completed 66% of his passes for 953 yards, five touchdowns, and eight interceptions that year, starting another four games for New York in the subsequent season while throwing for 1,192 yards, three scores, and four picks.
The 6-foot-5 passer signed with Miami after the 2022 campaign, completing five passes in spot duty last season. He’s by no means a world-beater, but he’s a 29-year-old veteran with plenty of league experience who a team can reasonably trust as a backup option. It’s possible that he serves as Buffalo’s backup in the initial weeks of the season, as Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered in the Bills’ Week 2 preseason clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Another interesting nugget of information: White’s most recent team was the Dolphins. Where does Buffalo play in Week 2 of the 2024 campaign? You guessed it—Miami.
