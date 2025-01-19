Buffalo Bills missing seven players against Ravens
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens this evening. With just an hour left until kickoff, the anticipation is rising quickly for fans of both teams.
With that being said, fans are now finding out which players will be unable to play in tonight's showdown.
As shared by the Bills, Buffalo will be without seven players in tonight's game.
Those players are cornerback Kaiir Elam, quarterback Mike White, cornerback/return man Brandon Codrington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van-Pran Granger, offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark, defensive tackle DeWayne Carter, and wide receiver Jalen Virgil.
On the other side of the field, the Ravens are going to be missing seven players as well. Their inactive list is headlined by star wide receiver Zay Flowers.
Along with Flowers, Baltimore will be missing safety Beau Brade, running back Rasheen Ali, safety Marcus Williams, linebacker Adisa Isaac, center Nick Samac, and nose tackle Josh Tupou.
Hopefully, the Bills will be able to come out strong and take control of the game early. Buffalo cannot afford to start slow against a team as talented as the Ravens.
Fans will have the opportunity to watch Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head. The two quarterbacks are widely viewed as the two front-runners to win the NFL MVP award for the 2024 campaign.
It will be interesting to see how the game ends up going. Both teams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and have been all year long. However, only one can move on to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game.
Make sure to tune into the game at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.