Buffalo Bills missing seven players against Denver Broncos
The Buffalo Bills are coming up quickly on their kickoff time for today's wild-card matchup against the Denver Broncos.
On the outside looking in, the Bills are favored to win. However, the Broncos are not a team to be taken lightly.
Josh Allen going up against Bo Nix will be a very entertaining quarterback matchup. If there was one player that Nix has looked like throughout his rookie season, it would be Allen. He obviously has a lot of work to do to live up to that comparison, but he has a very similar play style.
That being said, Buffalo is fully focused on winning the elusive championship that they have been chasing.
In today's game, the Bills will be without seven players against the Broncos.
As shared by the team on their inactives list, Kaiir Elam, Mike White, Kareem Jackson, Brandon Codrington, Ryan Van Demark, Jalen Virgil, and DeWayne Carter will miss the game.
Thankfully, there are no seriously game-changing players who will be forced to miss today's game.
Amari Cooper was a name being watched all week long, but he will be on the field for Buffalo. There is nothing on the inactives list that should worry the Bills.
On the other side of the field, Denver will be playing without six players. They will be missing Zach Wilson, Audric Estime, Blake Watson, Levelle Bailey, Nick Gargiulo, and Eyioma Uwazurike.
Both teams are loaded with talent and the majority of their talent will be on the field. Fans should be in for an entertaining game.
Hopefully, Buffalo will be celebrating their first step towards the Super Bowl later this afternoon. If they play to their full potential, that is exactly what should end up happening.
Today's game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST and can be watched on CBS.