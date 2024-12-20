Buffalo Bills, Patriots game could be impacted by winter weather
The Buffalo Bills are set to play host to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. With the game being in Buffalo, everyone knows that weather could be a factor this time of year.
Both the Bills and Patriots should be preparing for that to be the case.
At the very least, the temperature is going to be very good.
Currently, the National Weather Service in Buffalo is predicting very cold weather. The prediction is a high of just 18 degrees, but they aren't projecting any snow.
That being said, the AccuWeather forecast is showing a high of 20 degress and a likelihood of snow during the day.
Either way, the weather could end up impacting the game. Even if it's simply cold with no snow, the football can get slippery and mistakes are much more prevalent.
Heading into this week's game, Buffalo is looking to improve to 12-3 on the season. New England, on the other hand, is sitting at 3-11 coming in and would love nothing more than to beat the Bills for a massive morale booster and for pride.
Josh Allen will be looking to continue his string of dominant performances. He is closing in quickly on winning the NFL MVP award for the 2024 season. If he plays the way he's expected to this week against a struggling Patriots' defense, his MVP odds should take a major jump.
It will be interesting to see what the weather ends up looking like on Sunday. Buffalo and New England are both used to playing in cold, snowy conditions, so at least they will be prepared for the weater.
Hopefully, the Bills are able to come out and dominate from start to finish. They are the far superior team on paper and should end up coming out another win and another step towards making a deep run in the playoffs.
