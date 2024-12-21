Buffalo Bills offense has recorded ridiculous numbers in last three games
The Buffalo Bills have been having an extremely impressive season on the offensive side of the football. However, over the last three games, they have taken things to a different level.
Behind Josh Allen's superman-like performances, the Bills have been nearly unstoppable. They have gone 2-1 over their last three games and have scored 35, 42, and 48 points respectively.
Very few teams are going to be able to keep up on the scoreboard with Buffalo if they keep playing like they have been.
With that being said, BillsMuse on X has posted numbers for the past three games that show just how dominant the Bills' offense has truly been.
Over the last three games, Buffalo has scored 17 touchdowns, recorded zero turnovers, and have given up zero sacks. They have played nearly perfect offense.
Due to the offensive dominance that Allen and the Bills have shown, the 28-year-old superstar quarterback is widely expected to win the NFL MVP award this season. At this point, the award is his to lose.
While the offense has been playing arguably the best of any team in the NFL, the defense has struggled.
Buffalo has given up 44 and 42 points defensively in their last two games. Those numbers are not acceptable come playoff time.
Even though the Bills can outscore those totals, they aren't going to be able to do so consistently. In Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, that was seen with Buffalo losing by a final score of 44-42.
Sean McDermott and company truly believe that they can win a Super Bowl. That will only happen if the defense can start playing at a higher level.
That does not mean that the Bills have to hold opponents to under 10 or even 20 points. They just can't keep giving up 30-plus.
All of that being said, there are just three games left in the regular season before Buffalo looks to make a deep playoff run. If they can get things fixed defensively, the offense has a strong chance to carry the Bills to a potential Super Bowl appearance.
Hopefully, this is the year that Buffalo shakes free from the playoff curse they have been under in recent years.
