Report: Bills lure former first-round defensive back away from AFC East rival
The Buffalo Bills have apparently out-foxed their AFC East rivals on the free-agent market.
Initially reported to sign with the New York Jets, former first-round safety Lewis Cine will join the Bills' Practice Squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Cine was released by the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday only two years after being the No. 32 overall draft pick.
Cine, a Georgia product, has a connection to Bills' new cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae, who coached the defensive backs during the safety's final collegiate season (2021).
The Bills safeties' room is one in transition as longtime leaders Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are no longer part of the equation. Buffalo is expected to start Taylor Rapp along with either free-agent addition Mike Edwards or second-round rookie Cole Bishop. Damar Hamlin and converted cornerback Cam Lewis are the backups. Edwards and Bishop, however, missed significant portions of training camp due to injury.
"I love the group. Again, like I was saying on offense, I would love for some of those guys to have gotten some game experience that they haven't," said general manager Brandon Beane on Wednesday. "Hopefully, we cannot have any injury setbacks going forward."
Meanwhile, Cine can serve as a talented depth piece as the Bills try to release his untapped potential.
RELATED: Sean McDermott makes decision on who will call defensive plays in 2024 season
Set to turn 25 years old on October 5, Cine was extremely active during preseason play this summer. He logged 150 snaps over Minnesota's three exhibition contests. The hard-hitting safety accounted for 13 tackles, including a sack. He also made an interception.
In 2021, Cine was an All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —