Buffalo Bills players tell us what its like to play with Josh Allen
The legend of Josh Allen continues to build for the Buffalo Bills with another spectacular performance in their win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Allen finished the game with 362 passing yards and 68 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. The offense scored a season-high 48 points in their six-point win against Detroit on the road.
Even the professionals who play with Allen seem to be in awe, including Bills tight end Dawson who described his feeling to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com after the game:
“This dude’s incredible. It’s hard to describe what he does on a consistent basis every single Sunday. I’ve talked about it before, but sometimes you just turn into a fan. I mean, he threw a chest pass touchdown to Dalton got called back, but he’s lifting the ball to guys, making plays with his feet. I’m yelling in my head [for him] to slide, but he’s running guys over. It’s so much fun to play with that dude. It’s really a privilege, and I hope I get to play with him as long as I possibly can.”- Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox
Bills teammates Taron Johnson and Dion Dawkins also sung Allen's praises.
Nine players had at least one catch from Allen with five of them either coming from running backs or tight ends. Knox finished fourth on the team in receiving yards with 42 on two receptions in the win.
Allen is pacing for the best season of his career as his season stats include 3,395 passing yards with 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also rushed for 484 yards and 11 touchdowns. He became the first player in NFL history to have four straight seasons of at least 35 total touchdowns in a year.
There aren’t many quarterbacks who can do what Allen is doing right now with the low number of turnovers he has had. Allen continues to find ways of making history which now has him in the driver’s seat for MVP of the NFL.
