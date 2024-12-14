Stefon Diggs give his opinion on whether Josh Allen should be the MVP
It's been several months since Stefon Diggs was in a Bills uniform. Early in the season, the media couldn't stop talking about the drama surrounding his departure from the team. Diggs was off to a terrific start with his new team, the Texans, and quarterback C.J. Stroud. Through the first eight games, Diggs recorded 47 receptions, 496 yards, and three touchdowns. He was on pace for another 100+ receptions and a 1,000-yard season. Unfortunately, Diggs season was cut short due to an ACL tear.
Diggs recently posted on X and in response a user inquired about whether Diggs believes Josh Allen will win the league MVP this season.
Diggs, known for his concise and straightforward X posts, responded in his usual manner.
Diggs has taken a lot of heat from the media and Bills Mafia for how things ended in Buffalo. We may never know exactly what happened that drove Beane to trade the star wideout to the Texans. But it is good to see that there is no public animosity toward his former QB, with Diggs opining positively on social media about Allen "balling" and that Allen should win his first most valuable player award.
Josh Allen has played exceptionally well this year and has more than proven he is one of the elite quarterbacks. This is also in a year when many believed there would be a drop-off in production due to losing his pass catcher in Diggs. Instead, Allen is well on his way to another 40+ touchdown season, which would be his fifth consecutive year doing so.
Despite another great season from Allen, make no mistake, he and Diggs helped each other propel their respective careers and Diggs will forever be remembered as one of the best receivers in Bills history, with some saying he may be the best to ever wear the Bills red, white and blue.