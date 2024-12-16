Josh Allen explains why he received x-rays following huge win over Lions
Bills quarterback Josh Allen took perhaps his strongest step toward an NFL MVP award, throwing for 364 yards on 23-of-34 passing in a 48-42 win over NFC Super Bowl favorite Detroit. But it was the steps he took immediately following the game that had fans concerned.
Allen was seen going into the x-ray room, according to Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino, something Allen would play off, fortunately, as nothing significant.
"Just took a bumpy fall," Allen said after the game. "More peace of mind than anything. Just to get everything checked out.
It isn't clear exactly where Allen might have taken that fall, but he was plenty active for four quarters. He rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns to go along with another stellar passing game. Allen has thrown for 852 yards and seven touchdowns in the Bills last three games (2-1).
Allen's numbers, as well as the team's success -- currently 11-3 and in position to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC, trailing Kansas City (13-1) by two games with three weeks left in the season -- puts Allen comfortably at the top of the MVP race. He's lead the Bills -- who entered Week 15 second to Detroit in team scoring -- to 127 points the last three weeks.
His performance against Detroits was perhaps his most clutch of the season. Trading punches with the other juggernaut offensive team in the NFL, Allen wouldn't relent, throwing two second-half touchdown passes after rushing for his two scores in the first quarter. His 362 yards was the highest total of the season for the Bills quarterback.
It doesn't seem his alleged "bumpy fall" will be an issue moving forward, but the scorch marks on his hands caused by the red hot ball he's throwing haven't been a concern at all.
