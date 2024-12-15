NFL analyst ranks Bills wide receiver among top 25 pending NFL free agents in 2025
Throughout the 2024 offseason, the Bills wide receiver room was considered a weakness of their roster. The team brought back only one receiver who had caught passes from Josh Allen in a live game. Because of this, there were a lot of expectations placed on Khalil Shakir to become the Bills' number one receiver. As the team's slot receiver, he's risen to meet those expectations, but Buffalo needed someone on the outside to help take some of the pressure off of Shakir.
Brandon Beane recognized this need and pulled the trigger on a deal with the Cleveland Browns to acquire Amari Cooper. He is in the final year of his original contract and will be a free agent after this season. CBS Sports listed him as number eight on their top 25 free agents for 2025.
"Similar to Hopkins, is another pass catcher who was traded this season and could be an X factor in the playoffs. Cooper is starting to build up chemistry with Josh Allen, finishing Week 14 with his best statistical game since being acquired by Buffalo (six catches for 95 yards). is known for being a crisp route-runner and, while not necessarily a true No. 1 wideout, is capable of leading a receiver room."
Cooper isn't the only receiver set to become a free agent after this season. Mack Hollins signed a one-year deal last offseason to join the Bills and has become a fan favorite. What the Bills do with the receiver room in 2025 will be determined by what they do with Cooper and Hollins. Ideally, re-signing these two will maintain that continuity with Josh Allen and the offense, while allowing them to focus on other positions that need upgrades. The question though, is what does a multi-year contract look like for Cooper, and will the Bills be willing to bring him back, given that he turns 31 before the start of the 2025 NFL season?