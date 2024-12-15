Known Josh Allen supporter disses Bills' defense for lacking necessary piece
Quarterback-turned-analyst Chris Simms is apparently not a Bill-iever in the Buffalo Bills' defense.
The NBC Sports personality, who has routinely complimented quarterback Josh Allen, offered a strong critique of the unit in the wake of a 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on December 8.
"Bills defense just doesn’t have a singular player who can wreck a game. They rely so much on scheme over talent. And when Bills play a team that can overpower them up front and get forced into M2M, it’s over," said Simms in a post on the social media site now known as X.
The Bills allowed 28 first downs, including 11 third-down conversions. The Rams averaged 10.7 yards per pass while netting 137 yards on the ground, too.
Buffalo's defensive line interior was seemingly pushed around by the LA hog mollies and the edge rushers failed to get home for a single sack. The Bills, who are a little light in the back end in terms of player size, have been susceptible to power rushing attacks at times.
In terms of yards per rush allowed (4.72), Buffalo ranks 26th out of 32 NFL teams. The defense has been stronger against the pass and its interception rate (3.09 percent) is the fourth highest in the league.
The Bills have primarily employed a zone scheme in defense during Sean McDermott's head coaching tenure, and Simms sees a drop-off when they have to play man to man.
The defense will face another daunting challenge from the one-loss Detroit Lions in Week 15. Detroit owns the NFL's second-ranked offense and Buffalo could be without up to three starters in the secondary due to injury.
