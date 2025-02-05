Bills' James Cook did not hesitate when asked which retired NFL player he wants on his team
James Cook has emerged as a top offensive weapon for the Bills the last two seasons. Aided by offensive coordinator Joe Brady's 'everybody eats' philosophy, Cook put together a stellar 2024 campaign in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards on 4.9 yard per carry and 18 touchdowns, tied for 2nd in the league with Baltimore Ravens running back, Derek Henry.
Of course the success comes flowers and Cook certainly enjoyed them at the 2025 Pro Bowl in Orlando this past Sunday. Joining two of his offensive lineman who helped open all those holes -- tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern -- all three Pro Bowlers enjoyed some well-deserved fun in the sun.
After a failed water bottle challenge and a few questions, Cook -- mic'd up for a media event - was asked, "Which retired NFL player would you want on your team during their prime?"
Without hesitation, Cook answered, "Ray Lewis."
On the surface, it makes sense. Cook grew up in Miami where Lewis was a legend after starring for the Hurricanes. And, also, who wouldn't want Ray Lewis? In 17 NFL seasons, all with the Baltimore Ravens, the guy is a Hall of Fame linebacker who put genuine fear in the hearts of opposing offensive players.
But Cook's answer may also say something about what he feels the Bills need: a defensive star. A tone-setter who makes everyone around him better with his attitude, physicality, and big play potential. As the Bills look to a draft where they have three picks in the first two rounds, many in the Bills Mafia -- and perhaps Cook himself -- will be hoping they dig up and draft Buffalo's version of Ray Lewis.