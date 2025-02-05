Bills Central

Bills' James Cook did not hesitate when asked which retired NFL player he wants on his team

Cook, mic'd up at the Pro Bowl, was quick to name an all-time great player from his home state of Florida.

Brian Letscher

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) reacts in the closing minutes of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

James Cook has emerged as a top offensive weapon for the Bills the last two seasons. Aided by offensive coordinator Joe Brady's 'everybody eats' philosophy, Cook put together a stellar 2024 campaign in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards on 4.9 yard per carry and 18 touchdowns, tied for 2nd in the league with Baltimore Ravens running back, Derek Henry.

Of course the success comes flowers and Cook certainly enjoyed them at the 2025 Pro Bowl in Orlando this past Sunday. Joining two of his offensive lineman who helped open all those holes -- tackle Dion Dawkins and center Connor McGovern -- all three Pro Bowlers enjoyed some well-deserved fun in the sun.

After a failed water bottle challenge and a few questions, Cook -- mic'd up for a media event - was asked, "Which retired NFL player would you want on your team during their prime?"

Without hesitation, Cook answered, "Ray Lewis."

On the surface, it makes sense. Cook grew up in Miami where Lewis was a legend after starring for the Hurricanes. And, also, who wouldn't want Ray Lewis? In 17 NFL seasons, all with the Baltimore Ravens, the guy is a Hall of Fame linebacker who put genuine fear in the hearts of opposing offensive players.

But Cook's answer may also say something about what he feels the Bills need: a defensive star. A tone-setter who makes everyone around him better with his attitude, physicality, and big play potential. As the Bills look to a draft where they have three picks in the first two rounds, many in the Bills Mafia -- and perhaps Cook himself -- will be hoping they dig up and draft Buffalo's version of Ray Lewis.

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Brian Letscher
BRIAN LETSCHER

A Michigan native, Brian graduated from the University of Michigan in another century, where he earned a degree in economics and a Rose Bowl Championship ring while playing football for the Wolverines under Head Coach Gary Moeller. Brian went on to coach Division 1A football for several years before becoming a full-time writer and actor while maintaining an unhealthy interest in sports. He is currently developing a scripted television series, THOSE WHO STAY, based on a series of historical fiction articles he wrote about Bo Schembechler's Michigan football program as they struggle to unite and win the championship - which requires beating #1 Ohio State - during the tumultuous civil rights and anti-war movements of 1969.

Home/News