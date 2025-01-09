Buffalo Bills provide injury updates ahead of Broncos' matchup
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Denver Broncos in the AFC wild-card on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST.
Ahead of the matchup, the Bills are favored to pull off a win. However, playing against Bo Nix and the red-hot Broncos will be no easy pushover win. Buffalo is in for a fight.
With that being said, the Bills are going to need to be as close to full health as possible. They have been dealing with some questions on the injury front leading up to the game.
Thankfully, star veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper is back at practice and seems primed to play. Both JaMarcus Ingram and Brandon Codrington were not able to practice on Wednesday. Ingram is dealing with a personal issue, while Codrington is handling a hamstring injury.
Another updated was provided on Codrington today, sharing that he practiced.
Buffalo has all the pressure on them. No one is expecting Denver to end up pulling off the upset. They are playing with house money at this point in time, which is a dangerous situation for the Bills.
That being said, they simply need Josh Allen to come out and lead the offense to a big game. They will also need their defense to put pressure on Nix, contain him in the pocket, and make the Broncos have to work for each and every yard they get.
There is no question that Buffalo is the better team on paper. Now, they need to prove it on the field.
At this point in time, the injuries seem to be heading in the right direction for the Bills. Hopefully, that continues and they're close to full strength by the time Sunday afternoon's game arrives.