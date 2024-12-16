Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's 50 yard laser might be the hardest thrown completion ever recorded
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been on a roll.
During the last two weeks on the road against the Rams and Lions, Josh Allen put up 90 points, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions, and over 400 total yards in each game.
After scoring being the first ever to pass for 3 TDs and rush for 3 TDs in same game last week, Allen doubled down this week, becoming the first player in NFL history with 5+ passing touchdowns 5+ rushing touchdowns over any two-game span.
Allen is the first player in NFL history with 35 or more passing and rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.
Josh Allen is the second player in NFL history to have 700+ passing yards and 150+ rushing yards over any two-game span, with Michael Vick also doing so in 2011. Vick's success on that production wasn't as prolific, though, scoring only 4 total touchdowns and 5 interceptions in that span. Allen has 10 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.
The Bills offense also tied the NFL record by scoring 30+ points in 8 consecutive games.
Hardest Throw Over 50 Yards Ever
In the second quarter against the Lions, Allen perhaps set another unbelievable record.
On first down, after a play action fake, Allen naked bootlegged into the right flat, deftly alluding an unblocked Lions defensive tackle, and begin directing his wide receivers downfield to keep the play alive. Bills receivers knowingly keep scrambling with the experienece that, when Allen scrambles, you never give up on a play.
Allen then fired a 50 yard laser beam to Keon Coleman. According to ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak, Allen's throw was the hardest and fastest completion over 50 yards ever recorded in the Next Gen Stats database.
Where are the haters now?
