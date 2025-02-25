Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld explore Italy in stylish getaway
The NFL offseason is officially here, and Buffalo Bills MVP Josh Allen is making the most of it—Italian style. After a grueling season leading the Bills to the AFC Championship and taking home MVP honors, Allen has traded the gridiron for glamour, jetting off to Milan Fashion Week with his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld.
It’s safe to say that the newest "it" couple is no longer keeping things low-key. After confirming their engagement and making their first public appearance at the NFL Honors, Allen and Steinfeld are embracing the spotlight—and doing so in style.
While Allen has been busy dominating the NFL, Steinfeld has been on a roll in her own right. The actress and singer recently launched her ‘Angel Margarita’, adding another venture to her growing empire. Now, the couple is taking a well-earned break, stepping into the world of high fashion while enjoying the beauty of Italy.
The trip to Milan appears to be just the beginning of their romantic offseason getaway, and if these first photos are any indication, we’re bound to see more of Josh and Hailee enjoying their Italian adventure in the coming days.
While Bills fans love seeing their star quarterback living his best life, they also know that football is never far from his mind. Allen will soon shift his focus back to pursuing a Super Bowl for Buffalo, but for now, he’s savoring some well-deserved time off with his fiancée.
So, whether it’s MVP trophies, touchdown passes, or front-row fashion seats, Josh Allen is winning this offseason—on and off the field.
