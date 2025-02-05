Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld gushes over Buffalo and Bills Mafia
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been the face of Bills Mafia for years, but now it looks like the city has a new fan favorite—his fiancée, Hailee Steinfeld. The actress and singer, who has been by Allen’s side all season, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight when it comes to her relationship, but recently, she’s been more vocal about her love for Buffalo.
As Hailee promotes her latest movie, Sinners—starring alongside Michael B. Jordan and preps for her Super Bowl commercial, she took time to talk about her engagement to Allen and, more importantly, the city that has embraced her like one of their own.
“It’s the most incredible place. I love it so much, and the people in it are part of the main reason it’s so special.”
That’s right—Bills Mafia has officially crowned Hailee as the Queen of Buffalo. And judging by her enthusiasm, she’s more than happy to claim the title.
While Josh and Hailee enjoy their offseason together, Allen will take some time to rest up before getting back to work, focusing on bringing that long-awaited Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo. But Bills fans can take comfort in knowing that their QB1 has a strong support system—and that Buffalo has gained another superstar fan in the process.
So, whether it’s cheering from the stands, rocking Bills gear, or getting Bills Mafia hyped, it’s safe to say Hailee Steinfeld is all in on Buffalo. And as for Bills fans? They couldn’t be happier that their quarterback has a queen riding with them.