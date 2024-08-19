Bills HC Sean McDermott reveals whether starters will play in preseason finale
An extensive string of recent injuries has forced Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s hand, as he told reporters during his Monday media availability that he will hold his starters out of the team’s Saturday preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.
“Initially the plan was to play the ones this week, [but] because of the injuries and lack of availability, we’re going to take the ones out, play the other guys, take a good look at them,” McDermott said. “It should be a good opportunity for them to put their best foot forward and for us to have a strong evaluation of that part of the roster.”
McDermott announced his decision after detailing Buffalo’s lengthy injury report, which currently includes 14 players (15 if you include former All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, who is set to be out “indefinitely” after a recent bicep tear).
The Bills’ starters played for roughly a quarter in the team’s preseason opener against the Chicago Panthers. McDermott had planned to play his starters for a bit more than a quarter in Buffalo’s preseason Week 2 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while most first-team players did suit up, quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dalton Kincaid, defensive end Von Miller, and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard were held out due to poor field conditions caused by ongoing rain.
McDermott went on to talk about Allen in particular, stating that the recent injury wave did not impact his decision to sit Allen this week—he was going to do so anyway.
“This week, I was not planning to play him anyway,” McDermott said. “It was going to give him an extra week to do his thing here. He’s in a good spot.”
The starters being held out should give fans watching this weekend’s clash a strong indication of who is going to make the roster—if they’re suiting up and playing significant snaps, their status isn’t necessarily secure. This Saturday’s finale will be the final opportunity for a number of players to claim a spot on Buffalo’s initial 53-man roster, and they’ll be given an extended shot.
