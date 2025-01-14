Buffalo Bills receive monstrous playoff prediction from Colin Cowherd
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for what could be one of the best playoff matchups in recent history. Josh Allen facing off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be must-watch TV for any football fan, regardless of the team they support.
Allen and Jackson are the two main MVP front-runners this season. Both teams also have elite talent around them on both sides of the football.
Either one of these teams could go on to win the Super Bowl. All season long, they have both been viewed as top-tier championship contenders. Only one of them can advance this weekend.
For the Bills, this is a massive test. Everyone has talked about beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but knocking off Jackson and Derrick Henry is going to be a very tough thing to do.
That being said, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has spoken out about what he expects from Buffalo in the playoffs.
During a recent segment of "The Volume," Cowherd did not hold back from making a prediction about the Bills. He thinks that this is the year that Buffalo gets over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
“I think this is the year for Buffalo to get to the Super Bowl," Cowherd said. "I think this is the best version. If they can stay healthy, there’s nothing I don’t like about them. I can’t find a flaw with the team.”
Many analysts are still picking the Chiefs to end up making it to the Super Bowl and three-peating as champions. It's good to see the Bills get a big endorsement from a major analyst.
Now, the team simply needs to do it.
Against the Ravens, the Buffalo defense is going to need to step up in a big way. They're not going to "stop" Baltimore, but they need to slow them down. Truthfully, the turnover battle could end up deciding the outcome of this game.
Whoever is able to force the opposing offense to make the most mistakes should win. Neither offense makes a ton of mistakes and they're both capable of putting up 40 points in any given game.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for these teams to try and punch their ticket to the AFC championship game. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday night and can't be watched on CBS.