Buffalo Bills receive warning about potentially fatal flaw
No one can argue against the fact that the Buffalo Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. They are also a top-tier Super Bowl contender.
Those things are not up for debate. However, what is up for debate is what kind of success they're capable of having come playoff time.
Some believe that the Bills are going to end up winning the Super Bowl. Others think that there are some troublesome issues that Buffalo will need to fix if they want to win a championship.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is one of those who sees a very concerning issue. He thinks that the defense could be a potential downfall for the team in the postseason.
“The Buffalo Bills’ defensive unit has surrendered 86 points in the last two weeks alone, and it registered just a single takeaway in those eight quarters. Earlier this year, we saw it get gashed by the Ravens,” Gagnon wrote.
“There’s still plenty of talent there, though, and the high-powered offense can do a lot of the heavy lifting. But we know the Bills are vulnerable at times defensively and that could easily be their downfall.”
Giving up those kind of point totals is certainly concerning. If the Bills are unable to get those issues fixed, their offense will have to score 40 points per game to keep winning.
Obviously, that is not a winning formula in the playoffs.
Thankfully, as Gagnon pointed out, Buffalo does have plenty of talent on its defense. They just need that talent to play to its potential on a consistent basis.
If the defense can start playing to its full potential, the Bills will have a great chance at winning a championship. Josh Allen and the offense are playing at an elite level and have shown no signs of slowing down.
Having both the offense and defense firing on all cylinders would make Buffalo extremely difficult for any team to beat.
Hopefully, Sean McDermott and the Bills' coachign staff can figure out the issues that have been seen over the last two weeks. They still have a few weeks before the playoffs to do so.
