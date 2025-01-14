Bills Central

Who is the referee for Sunday's Bills-Ravens NFL playoff showdown?

Carl Cheffers hasn't worked a Buffalo game this season.

NFL referee Carl Cheffers during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Veteran NFL referee Carl Cheffers will lead the officiating crew for Sunday's NFL playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the first time Cheffers has worked a Bills game this season.

Last season, he reportedly worked the season-opener at the New York Jets, at Kansas City and the team's playoff opener against Pittsburgh.

According to Pro Football Reference, Cheffers has averaged calling over 10 penalties per game.

This season, Cheffers has reportedly thrown 164 penalties, 73 on the home team and 91 on the away team. The home team has won 73% of the games he's worked this season.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon talks with referee Carl Cheffers
