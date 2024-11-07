Bills release rookie DT after signing two familiar players at the position
The Buffalo Bills have released rookie defensive tackle Zion Logue, the team announced Thursday afternoon. The transaction leaves the team with an open roster spot.
Buffalo signed Logue to its active roster off the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad in early October; the Falcons had selected the 6-foot-6 tackle in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after a five-year stint at the University of Georgia. He tallied two tackles in the preseason before being released as part of Atlanta’s final roster cuts, spending the first four weeks of the campaign on the Falcons’ reserve unit before shipping off to Orchard Park.
Related: 2024 AFC Playoff Race: Can the Bills catch the Chiefs?
Injuries forced him into the lineup immediately, as he played on 20 defensive snaps for the Bills in their Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans; he made his Buffalo (and NFL) debut less than one week after signing with the team. He played on another 16 snaps in Week 6 before becoming an inactives list mainstay, not logging another in-game rep for the team before his Thursday release.
The Bills had a glutton of defensive tackles after their Wednesday signings of Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson, leaving Logue as the sixth-choice defensive tackle on the active roster (with Eli Ankou and Branson Deen on the practice squad and DeWayne Carter set to ultimately return from injured reserve). The move, again, leaves the Bills with just 52 members of their active roster, meaning they’re likely to sign another player in the near future.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —