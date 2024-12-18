Buffalo Bills reveal Josh Allen injury update
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup at home against the AFC East rival New England Patriots. With the game right around the corner, there have been questions about the health of superstar quarterback Josh Allen.
Following the Bills' huge win over the Detroit Lions last week, Allen reportedly underwent testing. He was being evaluated for a potential shoulder injury and the entire city of Buffalo went into complete silence.
Thankfully, everything looked good and the panic subsided.
That being said, there were questions about his status for this week's game against the Patriots still swirling around. Now, those questions have been answered.
Allen did not appear on Buffalo's injury report on Wednesday. Clearly, he is just fine and good to go for this week's game as the Bills look to improve to 12-3 on the season with a win.
At this point in time, Allen is viewed as the clear-cut MVP front-runner by many. Lamar Jackson is still very much alive in the competition, but the prestigious award is Allen's to lose.
He has completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts this season for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Allen has also picked up 484 yards and scored 11 more touchdowns on the ground. Of course, he also has a receiving touchdown.
Obviously, Allen is playing the best football of his career this season.
Behind his leadership and phenomenal play, Buffalo looks the part of a top-tier Super Bowl contender. They have a lot of work to do to reach that ultimate goal, but they have a very real shot.
An injury to Allen would have completely changed the outlook of the season. Fans can now breath a sigh of relief and get excited to watch Sunday's game.
Hopefully, the rest of the season goes smoothly from an injury perspective. After this Allen injury scare, the fans likely can't take too much more panicking about his status.
