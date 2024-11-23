49ers QB Brock Purdy's playing status in jeopardy for Week 13 vs. Bills
Despite the game being more than a week away, there is a chance that the San Francisco 49ers may be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy for their Week 13 Sunday Night Football clash with the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media that it will be a wait-and-see situation on how next week goes for Purdy.
“I don't want to say there's long-term concern," Shanahan said, per San Francisco 49ers on SI writer Grant Cohn. "We got the MRI on Monday. We thought he just needed some rest and really weren't concerned about him not being good this week. But when he started up Thursday, just surprised him, surprised us, how it felt. So we had to shut him down. So, I really don't what to think of it. The MRI doesn't look like that, so it should be alright. But the way it responded this week, it's really up in the air for next week, so we'll have to see on Monday.”
Purdy picked up a shoulder injury in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. He has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers; veteran signal-caller Brandon Allen will be making the start at quarterback in Purdy's place.
If Purdy is out for Week 13, it would be the third time this season that the Bills have faced a backup quarterback, the other two being Mason Rudolph of the Tennessee Titans and Joe Flacco of the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo won both games by double digits, their combined point differential from those two games being +34.
Purdy's absence would offer a major advantage for the Bills' defense, which currently ranks 14th against the pass as it's allowing 210 yards per game. The unit is also ninth in points allowed per game at 19.5. Purdy's absence would allow Buffalo's defense to shift its focus to playmakers like Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.
There's still some time between now and Week 13, so circumstances regarding Purdy's status can certainly shift. Regardless, this is something to monitor ahead of the primetime bout.
