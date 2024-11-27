What once Bills DE Leonard Floyd said about facing former team in Week 13
The Buffalo Bills have been the source of a bevy of ‘revenge games’ over the course of the 2024 NFL season, a natural occurrence given the turnover the team’s roster endured last spring. Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer, and Gabriel Davis are among the former Bills who have faced off against their former club with their new employers this season, the players experiencing varying levels of success in their attempts at retribution.
A ‘revenge game’ narrative that hasn’t received much fanfare in Western New York or elsewhere is that of current San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Leonard Floyd, this perhaps due to his ‘cup of coffee’ stint in Orchard Park. The veteran defender spent the 2023 season with the Bills, recording a team-high 10.5 sacks before departing for the Bay Area as a free agent in the offseason. He’ll have the opportunity to see some familiar faces and face off against his former team this weekend when Buffalo hosts the 49ers in a Sunday Night Football clash; the 32-year-old spoke about the upcoming bout during a recent appearance on a San Francisco radio show, telling the hosts that he’s been anticipating the clash for quite some time.
“Oh, yeah, most definitely circled this one because Buffalo was a different experience,” Floyd said during a recent appearance on the Murph and Markus Show (h/t Niners Nation). “They've got great fans, and they’re going to be a hostile environment for us. And we gonna have to endure that, and play through that, and stay together, and hopefully, come out with a victory.”
Floyd has started 11 games for the 49ers this season, tallying 6.5 sacks. He’s coming off his best game of the season thus far, a Week 12 outing against the Green Bay Packers in which he recorded two quarterback takedowns. The veteran will look to carry this momentum into Western New York this weekend, but he may find it difficult to do so, as quarterback Josh Allen has been sacked just 13 times throughout the 2024 season; this is the league's lowest total for a signal-caller who has started all of their team’s games.
