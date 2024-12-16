Buffalo Bills HC drops bold statement about Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are still fresh off of their shootout win over the Detroit Lions by a final score of 48-42. It was a wild game offensively for both teams, but the Bills were able to make enough plays to come out with the victory.
Josh Allen came through with another monstrous performance for Buffalo, improving his odds of winning the MVP award.
All season long, Allen has taken his game to another level. He has looked unhuman at times. Even with how good he has been playing, there have been no signs of him slowing down anytime soon.
Sean McDermott is also having another great season. His coaching has helped turn the Bills' franchise into a yearly contender.
Following the win over the Lions, McDermott spoke out with a bold take about Allen. He showered the superstar quarterback with praise, especially when it comes to the steps that Allen has taken as a leader.
"It’s staying after to work with receivers for an extra five to 10 minutes to make sure they have the detail, the timing down, in order to execute at a high level in some of those moments," McDermott said. "I mean, that's just one example I would saythat happens during the week. And then just coming in a way of [being] ready to work. Again, I don’t want to sound like he hasn’t done this in the past, but there’s a difference."
McDermott also opened up about his team and how close they are. He believes that Buffalo has had tight teams in the past, but this years team has taken it farther.
"We’ve had tight teams before...but this team is, I would say, extra tight," McDermott added. "I mean, they really enjoy playing, and they really enjoy playing with one another, from a teammate standpoint. And they also realized that we probably didn’t have the focus that we needed a week ago. And the leaders took over and led by example this week."
Those are some very positive and strong quotes from a head coach. They are the kind of quotes that should excite the Bills' fan base.
Looking closer at Allen's performance this season, he has completed 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He has also picked up 484 yards and scored 11 more touchdowns on the ground.
Should he continue playing at the level that he has shown so far this season, his ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl could become a reality.
Next up for Buffalo will be a Week 16 matchup against the New England Patriots at home. Allen will look to continue his dominant ways and lead his Bills to a 12-3 record with a win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —