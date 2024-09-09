Josh Allen's left-hand injury 'no big deal' says former NFL team doctor
Thankfully, the play will be remembered for its acrobatic greatness rather than a wrist injury to the Buffalo Bills' star quarterback.
Josh Allen went airborne for a fourth-quarter touchdown and came down on his left wrist. He needed it wrapped on the sideline, but it did not cause the three-time NFL MVP finalist to miss a snap in the Bills' triumphant season opener at Highmark Stadium.
"We'll be aight," said Allen when asked about his hand injury in a postgame interview with CBS sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon.
The franchise field general provided more reassurance at the start of his press conference.
"It's fine," said Allen while addressing reporters from the podium.
After fielding a multitude of different questions, Allen was hit with another one about the injury and the play where it occurred.
"We'll find out. I'm not quite sure. I'm not a doctor. I just kind of landed on it," said Allen.
While Allen is no doctor, Dr. David Chao is, and the Pro Football Doc provided an encouraging update during one of his online chats.
"He landed with his right elbow on his left hand/wrist on the touchdown. There's not gonna be a fracture. He's gonna be fine. It's his off-hand. No big deal," said Chao, who posted injury analysis to his SICscore.com website.
Chao, who spent 17 years as the official team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers, has made a science out of diagnosing football injuries via video. He was spot on with his projected timeline for Allen's UCL injury in 2018 and has pegged Bills All-Pro Matt Milano for a December return from his summertime biceps tendon tear.
Allen finished the 34-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals with 271 total yards and four total touchdowns. Next up is a short week as Buffalo visits the Miami Dolphins for Thursday Night Football.
