Buffalo Bills HC can pass legendary John Madden in major record this week
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams on the road this week. On Sunday afternoon, the Bills will look to pick up a win and improve to 11-2 on the season.
With a win, head coach Sean McDermott would also pass a legendary head coach in a major record.
Currently, McDermott is tied with John Madden for the third-most regular season wins in a head coach's first eight seasons.
Madden is one of the most iconic names in the NFL. Some of that has to do with the video game that was named after him, but he had a top-tier coaching career and was instrumental in the NFL's growth.
Being able to pass him in this record would be a major honor for McDermott.
McDermott has been the head coach for Buffalo since the 2017 season. He has compiled a an 83-43 overall record and has led his team to the playoffs in six of his eight years.
Unfortunately, he has been unable to lead the Bills to a Super Bowl win. That is the next big thing on his list.
This year's team has the potential to win a championship. With McDermott and Josh Allen leading the way, they could very well make that kind of a run. If their regular season success is indicative of what they can do in the playoffs, they are in a great place.
That being said, Buffalo has a lot of work left to do. McDermott must continue leading the team and keeping them focused each and every week. He has proven himself more than capable of doing that to this point in his career.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store. With McDermott leading the way, there are plenty of reasons for Bills fans to be optimistic.
