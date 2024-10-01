Bills HC Sean McDermott gives update on potentially re-signing Micah Hyde
The Buffalo Bills may be in search of a new starting safety after Taylor Rapp suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens; the 26-year-old can’t return to play until he clears concussion protocol, and given the potential need, it’s only natural to wonder if Buffalo would call a former stalwart who is currently without a club.
Head coach Sean McDermott was asked about the possibility of re-signing Micah Hyde during his Monday media availability; though he didn’t entirely discredit the idea, he reiterated confidence in the defensive backs currently on the team’s roster.
“We feel good about the guys that we have here, we’d start there first,” McDermott said. “That’s always on our radar, you know how we feel about Micah.”
This is largely consistent with what the organization has said about the long-time Buffalo defender throughout the offseason after he departed One Bills Drive in March. Hyde has stated on several occasions that he’s undecided on his playing future, but if he does play in 2024, it will be for Buffalo; general manager Brandon Beane said in late August that there had been no recent communication between the team and Hyde, but that the Bills had “not closed the door” on the possibility.
Hyde initially joined the team in the 2017 offseason, quickly establishing himself as an integral part of the defense. He started 95 games throughout seven seasons with Buffalo, earning both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors as he formed one of the league’s most formidable safety duos alongside Jordan Poyer. He dealt with significant injuries throughout the latter years of his Orchard Park stint, the ailments sitting heavy on his mind as he attempts to determine his playing future.
Hyde, in theory, would be a seamless fit in the Bills’ defense given that he expertly manned the backend of the unit for seven consecutive years. That said, Buffalo does have several internal options to fill in for Rapp should he miss a considerable stretch; rookie Cole Bishop did so after the veteran went down in Week 4, and Mike Edwards, who inked a one-year deal with the Bills after winning a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, could also be trusted to effectively fill in.
Other potential options currently at Buffalo’s disposal include Lewis Cine, a former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick who signed with the Bills’ practice squad after being cut by his former club in August, and Kareem Jackson, a 15-year veteran who, too, is currently on Buffalo’s practice squad. Cam Lewis is potentially an option, as well; he’s filled in for Taron Johnson in the starting nickel defender’s absence this season, but the reigning second-team All-Pro looks set to return soon. Lewis is well-liked by the Bills’ coaching staff and has experience at safety.
