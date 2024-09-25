AFC East rival says Bills QB Josh Allen ‘is going to win MVP in this league’
Josh Allen had an incredible night in the Buffalo Bills' Week 3 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Buffalo was favored by 4.5 points at kickoff, but it destroyed the Jaguars, more than covering the spread in a dominant 47-10 win. A victory of that magnitude will get fans, pundits, and even rival players talking, with New York Jets quarterback (and Allen's friend) Aaron Rodgers giving significant praise to the Bills' signal caller during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“My good buddy Josh, who is playing at an MVP level,” Rodgers said. “I think I told him every year he comes to my flag football event, he’s going to win MVP in this league. He’s that talented, he’s an incredible player. If you watched him [Monday], number one, he slid a couple of times which is smart, but number two, it’s just like with Jayden [Daniels], winning football is playing from the pocket, and then when it breaks down, every now and then, you’ve got to make a few plays outside off schedule. Josh has been a master at that for the last few years.”
The performance was another in the long line of Allen outings that leave fans in awe of what he can do on the field. He became the first quarterback in league history to have a 75+ completion rate, over 200 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and no sacks in one game, while also leading his team in rushing yards. He's long been a simply dominant player, but the difference this season is the lack of turnovers. He hasn't thrown an interception this season (knock on wood) and has only the Week 1 fumble.
Allen is completing 75% of his passes with no picks on the year, throwing for 634 yards and seven touchdowns. He has added another 85 yards on the ground and a couple more touchdowns. He's second in the league in touchdown passes and one of only four quarterbacks with more than 50 pass attempts with no interceptions. He's once again leading the league in total touchdowns with nine.
It seems like he's on a pretty decent track to earn NFL MVP honors this year, a sentiment reflected in current betting odds. A four-time MVP himself, Rodgers is a good authority on knowing what it takes to earn the award.
There is still a lot of football to be played, but Allen is off to his best start yet, and the Bills look to be serious Super Bowl contenders. However, we've seen Buffalo go on a tear early in the season in the past only to fall into a mid-season slump. Can this year's iteration of the Bills avoid that and remain consistent all year long and into the playoffs? Time will tell, but it's going to be a fun ride in 2024.
