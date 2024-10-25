3 key matchups to watch in Bills' Week 8 contest vs. Seahawks
The Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the Seattle Seahawks for the first time in four years this Sunday in a Week 8 clash. Both the Bills and Seahawks have gotten off to strong starts to the 2024 campaign, with each team leading their respective division through seven games. Seattle presents an interesting challenge for Buffalo; not only do the Bills have to battle against a time-zone change, but the Seahawks possess several players across their roster who could match up unfavorably against Buffalo. With that, here are three matchups to watch in this week’s game.
Bills front four vs/ Kenneth Walker III
We've talked a lot about the Bills' struggles against the run this season, and Kenneth Walker is one of the league's best at his position. He may not be among the league leaders in total rushing yards, but he also has significantly fewer carries than many of his counterparts; he ranks 32nd with 65 carries. Still, he averages 4.7 yards per carry and already has six rushing touchdowns this season. He's also a factor in the passing game with 23 receptions, 160 yards, and another touchdown. On the flip side, the Bills run defense simply put, is not good. They have allowed over 900 yards rushing and a ridiculous 5.1 yards per carry average.
Amari Cooper vs. Riq Woolen
Without question, Riq Woolen is the Seahawks' best cornerback and most likely will match up most of the time with recently acquired Buffalo wideout Amari Cooper. Woolen has missed time this season and was limited this week in practice due to an ankle injury. Cooper is one of the best route runners in the league, and this could be a matchup that Cooper can take advantage of this week. After a full week of practice and additional time to assimilate the Bills' playbook, expect Cooper to deliver a strong performance.
James Cook vs. Seahawks defensive front
Similar to our previous discussion about the Bills' run defense, the Seahawks' run defense is comparable to that of the Bills. While they have given up more total yards (over 1,000), they allow a slightly lesser per-carry average than Buffalo, at 5.0. Buffalo's rushing offense has been solid this season, and we may begin to see Ray Davis tote the rock a little more, too. Buffalo is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, but they have the horses to take advantage of a weak Seahawks run defense. Reigning Pro Bowler James Cook has totaled 464 scrimmage yards thus far this year and has already matched his career-high in total touchdowns with six; this could be another big performance for the third-year back.
