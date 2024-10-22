Bills' PFF grades in win over Titans show a tale of two games
The Buffalo Bills are seven games into the 2024 season and, after taking the Tennessee Titans down 34-10, remain atop the AFC East. We can chalk up the win to several factors, from player execution to coaching adjustments, and of course the arrival of Amari Cooper. This game was a tale of two halves, or as Charles Dickens might say, "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
Buffalo looked abysmal in the first half, going down early to the Titans 10-0. Cooper's lone target was dropped on a third-down conversion attempt. Josh Allen couldn't get anything going through the air, and the running game was stagnant. The Bills' coaching staff did a great job with their halftime adjustments, they got Cooper more involved, and the players executed at a high level. This week's PFF grades show the significant gap between the top players and those at the bottom, including some key players making up the bottom five. For the record, you won't find Cooper on this list due to only playing 19 snaps; however, he earned a PFF grade of 90.8, which would have put him at the top of this list.
Best of Bills Week 7 PFF grades
Greg Rousseau - 87.6
Rousseau was a menace all day. He was constantly in the backfield, applying pressure on Mason Rudolph to the tune of six quarterback hits, and was equally impressive in run defense. Per PFF stats, Rousseau recorded a whopping 11 pressures, including a sack and six hurries. He now has 3.5 sacks and 34 pressures on the season.
Ed Oliver - 85.3
I've been critical of Oliver all season, but PFF believes this was one of his best games. The outlet credited Oliver with four total tackles, a quarterback hit, and three hurries. It's only the second game this season that he has graded above a 57. Buffalo needs Oliver to find some consistency and perform at an elite level week in and week out, not just every few weeks.
Spencer Brown - 82.4
Brown was destroying defenders at every level against the Titans. It was easily his best performance of the season. Brown earned a grade over 80 in both his run and pass-blocking. To put it plainly, Brown was elite on Sunday and like Oliver, needs to find consistency and deliver every game.
Dalton Kincaid - 77.4
Kincaid recorded three receptions on six targets and 52 yards. While the stat line doesn't stand out, it was one of his best games of the year, because of outstanding run blocking, earning a 73.3 grade, the highest of the season.
A.J. Epenesa - 77.2
Epenesa notched his season's fourth sack, contributed an additional quarterback hit, a tackle for loss, and amassed three total tackles. This was his best grade of the year, and the second time he earned a grade over 70.
Worst of Bills Week 7 PFF grades
Taylor Rapp - 30.1
After a stellar game last week against the Jets, Rapp regressed this week. The Jets game was his best PFF grade; however, he followed that up with his worst of the season this week against the Titans. The positive aspect is that his run defense was strong; however, his low coverage grade negatively impacted his overall performance grade. Rapp finished the game with seven total tackles.
Dion Dawkins - 46.2
Your best offensive lineman should not be on this list, but it's his second time appearing here. This was his worst PFF grade of the year and the first time earning a grade below 50. His season-long grade of 64.8 ranks him 50th among tackles. He's allowed two sacks and 11 pressures. He's also committed five penalties this season.
Mack Hollins - 47.7
Hollins has made this list twice now. The hope is that once Amari Cooper gets up to speed with the Bills offense, we'll see less of Hollins on the field. Hollins has earned a grade over 60 just twice this season and we've been told his run-blocking is solid, yet he hasn't scored a grade better than 59. It will be interesting to see how much playing time Hollins receives in the coming weeks with Cooper in town.
DeWayne Carter - 48.7
If you were able to watch the game, you might be a bit surprised to see Carter on this list. He made a few plays and finished the game with three total tackles and PFF credited him with two run stops. Despite his appearance on this list, it's the third-highest of the season for him and the second-most snaps played.
O'Cyrus Torrence - 49.4
Unfortunately, this is the third time Torrence has been in the bottom five, and he's the only offensive player with such a dubious distinction. After an excellent rookie season, it seems Torrence has hit a sophomore slump. However, despite the poor weekly grades, he hasn't allowed a sack this season and ranks 37th among guards with a 68.3 pass-blocking grade.
