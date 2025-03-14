Bills Central

Bills sign familiar former Panthers CB to bolster secondary depth in NFL free agency

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a familiar face to the team with their latest free agency signing.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) catches a touchdown pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Dane Jackson (23) defends during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills are welcoming back an old friend, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

"A reunion in Buffalo: CB Dane Jackson back to the #Bills on a one-year deal, source says. After a year with the #Panthers, Jackson is back with the team that drafted him in 2020," Garafolo tweeted.

Dane Jackson
Jackson, 28, was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent his first four seasons with the Bills. Last year, he signed a two-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, but he failed to live up to expectations.

Injuries defined much of Jackson's tenure with the Panthers, as he only played in nine games during the season. He started off the year on injured reserve, and he was never able to generate momentum after that.

Jackson was cut by the Panthers last month, and now he gets the chance to start fresh in a familiar spot with the Bills, where he will be able to get back into the swing of things as he continues his career with the team that drafted him.

Jackson joins Christian Benford, Te'Cory Couch, Daequan Hardy, Ja'Marcus Ingram, Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis as the cornerbacks currently on the roster for the Bills. Buffalo will likely look to add one or two more during the draft, and Jackson can serve as a veteran voice for those rookies.

Dane Jackson
