NFL Network analyst raves about two Bills players in social media posts
With the AFC's number two seed and QB Josh Allen's MVP chances still on the line, the Buffalo Bills rose to the occasion and handled business on Sunday, beating up on the New York Jets to a tune of 40-14.
The Bills took a 33-0 lead in the third quarter, which prompted head coach Sean McDermott to pull his starters on both sides of the ball.
Bills superstar Josh Allen did enough to stay the MVP frontrunner, passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, paired with another 17 rushing yards and a score. He was Buffalo's highest graded player by PFF in the blowout, with a grade of 91.2.
It wasn't just Josh Allen that put on a show, however. Performances by both the offensive and defensive lines deserve just as much credit for Sunday's win. NFL Network's Brian Baldinger took to social media to showcase big plays made by LT Dion Dawkins and EDGE Greg Rousseau.
"If you ever want to just take your eyes off Josh Allen for a little bit, maybe you want to go to Dion Dawkins," the former offensive lineman stated in one of his famous "Baldy's Breakdown" videos, showcasing the Bills' fan favorite. In the highlighted play Dawkins identifies the contain rush by his former Temple teammate Haasan Reddick, then moves off that assignment to lay a big hit on DT Soloman Thomas. Check out the full play here:
In another post made by Baldinger, the NFL Network analyst broke down a few big plays made by Bills EDGE Greg Rousseau, including the tip drill that led to a Jordan Phillips interception. Baldinger labeled the Jets' offense as a "complete system failure." Take a look at his full breakdown below:
The final game of the Bills regular season takes place Sunday at 1pm, when the Bills take on the New England Patriots in Foxborough. It will be an otherwise meaningless game for the Bills, as the team's seeding is now locked in at number two.
