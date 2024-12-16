Buffalo Bills' social team hilariously roasts 'expert' picks
The Buffalo Bills took care of business on the road in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. In a game that many thought the Lions would end up winning, the Bills stole the show.
After losing in Week 14, Buffalo came out clearly motivated to prove all of the negative media coverage wrong. They wanted to prove that they can beat a legitimate Super Bowl contender on the road.
When the final whistle blew, the Bills ended up pulling out the win by a final score of 48-42.
Led by another superhero-like performance from Josh Allen, Buffalo's offense was too much for Detroit. The Lions gave them a run for their money offensively, but it wasn't enough.
Following the game, the Bills' social media team hilariously roasted all of the "expert" picks that were made against them in this game.
Allen took another step towards winning the MVP award. After a big performance from his main competitor, Lamar Jackson, earlier in the day, Allen had a great answer.
He was able to complete 23 of his 34 pass attempts for 362 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also picked up 68 yards and two touchdowns.
This is the kind of statement that Buffalo wanted to make. They came out and simply accomplished their goal.
When the Bills play like this, they can beat anyone. It would be good to see the defense play a little better than giving up 42 points, but Detroit does have an elite offense.
All of that being said, this is top-tier trolling from the Buffalo social media team. This may be biased, but they might be the best in the NFL.
Next up for the Bills will be a home matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 16. They will look to improve to 12-3 with a win next weekend.
