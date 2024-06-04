Former Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen is 'still my guy'
The on-field relationship ended with a whimper, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bangs along the way.
The ‘bangs’ orchestrated by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs over the past four years manifested in the form of both big plays and sideline blowouts; the passer found the receiver for 37 touchdowns throughout their time together, the two developing a close on-and-off field bond that was even featured on the cover of the SI Kids “BFF” issue.
The relationship, however, had its issues, with tension overflowing on the sideline during the Bills’ 2022 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Diggs was spotted shouting at his quarterback during the game’s dwindling moments, creating a lasting image in the Buffalo faithful’s mind that, in hindsight, was perhaps the beginning of the end.
Reports of Diggs’s agitation in Buffalo frequently arose following the outburst; though often chalked up as media-driven nonsense, there was seemingly some truth to the rumors, as the Bills traded the four-time Pro Bowler to the Houston Texans in the 2024 offseason. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has stated on several occasions that the team’s salary cap situation was his primary motivation for the trade, but that hasn’t stopped some from speculating on the health of the receiver's relationship with his former organization and quarterback.
Related: Bills DC on Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson: 'We've got to start at ground zero'
Diggs put out some of the proverbial fire while speaking to the Houston media on Tuesday, touching on his opinion of his former signal-caller. The 30-year-old was incredibly complimentary of Allen, even asking the press to hug him on his behalf.
“He was an intricate piece in my career,” Diggs said. “[Minnesota] sent me to Buffalo. I don’t know if they sent me to Buffalo with the most kindest, with the most great intent, but all’s well that end’s well. When I got to Buffalo, Josh was—Josh is still my guy.
“People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there. He really embraced me. He kind of had that Southern hospitality. He embraced me. We spent a lot of time. I probably wouldn’t be right here if it wasn’t for him. I got a lot of love for that boy, so y’all give him a hug and a kiss for me.”
While Diggs’s tenure in Buffalo didn’t end how he, Allen, or the organization would’ve liked, there appears to be no bad blood between him and his former quarterback. The two will have the opportunity to face off against each other for the first time as former teammates when the Bills take on the Texans in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.