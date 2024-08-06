Underrated Bills LB speaks on Matt Milano’s health: ‘We’ve seen Matt be Matt’
There was a prevailing thought amongst the Buffalo faithful as middle linebacker Terrel Bernard constructed his breakout sophomore campaign, a stellar season in which he ultimately totaled a team-high 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and three interceptions:
“Imagine if Matt Milano were healthy.”
Bernard, who plays with an energy and nose for the football not dissimilar to those of the former All-Pro, only had the opportunity to lineup alongside Milano in parts of five games in 2023 before the veteran suffered a season-ending tibia fracture. The two were stellar when deployed together, and though Bernard largely maintained his excellence after Milano’s ailment, Bills fans couldn’t help but wonder if he could've been even better had his dynamic teammate been available for more than four starts.
Buffalo fans will likely get an answer to this question this year, as Milano has shown flashes of his former self throughout the team’s 2024 training camp. Though there are some visible lingering effects of his significant leg injury, he’s largely looked his athletic and game-altering self throughout camp; Bernard feels as though the 30-year-old has made a complete recovery, praising his teammate after Monday’s training camp practice.
“I think we’ve seen Matt be Matt,” Bernard said. “Coming off of however long it was without him playing football to stepping on the field in training camp, I think he’s improved every single day. I said it before, but just his energy, his communication, his effort, and then obviously his playmaking ability, it helps everybody on the defense. Definitely helps me having him right by my side every single play, it’s been good to have him. I’m grateful that he’s back.”
The possibility of seeing Bernard consistently play alongside a healthy Milano is incredibly exciting, as both play with a rangy sideline-to-sideline style that results in frequent splash plays. The two combined for four pass deflections, three quarterback hits, and three interceptions in their limited time together last season; with Bernard now having a year of starting experience under his belt and Milano being eager to shine in his return from an injury, Buffalo fans can anticipate more of the same in terms of splash plays this fall.
