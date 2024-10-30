Crucial Bills LB Terrel Bernard to return to practice on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is set to return to practice in a limited capacity, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday afternoon. The third-year defender will be a limited participant in Wednesday’s session after missing the team’s Week 8 win over the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.
McDermott also said that wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who, too, missed Week 8 with a pectoral injury, will return to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis.
Bernard picked up a lower-body injury in Buffalo’s comfortable Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans when his ankle was stepped on by offensive lineman Dillon Radunz; he attempted to return to the game but was ultimately ruled out. He did not participate in any of last week’s practice sessions due to the ankle ailment, a persisting pectoral injury, and “personal reasons.” McDermott stated on Monday that he wasn’t yet sure of the defender’s Week 9 status.
Week 8 was Bernard’s third missed game of the season, as he was also sidelined for the Bills’ Week 3 and Week 4 matchups due to a pectoral strain he suffered early in Week 2. The injury was initially expected to keep the 25-year-old out for “about a month,” but he returned in Week 5. One of two full-time team captains, Bernard has been uber-impactful when available this season, tallying 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one interception. His return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, is encouraging; if he’s ultimately unable to play in Buffalo’s Week 9 clash with the Miami Dolphins, third-year linebacker Baylon Spector will likely get the start in his place.
Samuel's return is also a bit of good news; the versatile wideout has caught 12 passes for 92 yards on 129 offensive snaps this year.
