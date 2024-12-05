Buffalo Bills Updated Injury Report for Week 14 vs Los Angeles Rams
Injuries have been a continual part of the Bills' 2024 season story. Despite the success and 10-2 record, many key players have missed time due to injury. Important starters such as LB Matt Milano, wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Dalton Kincaid, right tackle Spencer Brown, and defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot and DeWayne Carter have all been out for portions of the season.
But the injury tide seems to be turning in the Bills favor, as many of the above injured players have begun to return to practice and the active game day roster.
As the Bills prepare for Sunday's matchup in Los Angeles against the Rams, the Wednesday injury report provided us with additional insights into who might be able to play this week.
As the Bills conducted a light Wednesday walk through practice, WR Coleman and TE Kincaid, who have been out for several games, remain listed as limited.
Additional injury insights:
- TE Morris is managing a shoulder and groin issue
- WR Samuel has a reoccurring foot ailment
- Starting S Taylor Rapp is managing neck pain
- WR Coleman, who last played in Week 9, has a wrist injury
- TE Kincaid, who last saw game action Week 10, didn't practice last week, but is now upgraded to limited but practicing
The positive news is that a few players who have been listed on the injury report in recent weeks are completely off the week 14 injury update.
- LB Dorian Williams (previous designation: knee)
- LB Terrel Bernard (previous designation: ankle)
- DT DaQuan Jones (previous designation: foot)
- CB Kaiir Elam (previous designation: shoulder)
- WR Mack Hollins (previous designation: shoulder)
