Buffalo Bills urged to make major move with DB in free agency
The Buffalo Bills are going to be very intriguing to watch throughout the upcoming NFL offseason. With more work needed in order to win a championship and quite a few decisions to make, the Bills could end up being very busy.
To start the offseason, Buffalo will need to make a decision on quite a few of their own free agents.
One of the most important decisions on internal free agents will have to do with the future of veteran defensive back Rasul Douglas. He is set to become a free agent, but would be a good option for the team to re-sign.
With that in mind, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic has urged the Bills to bring Douglas back.
"Although Douglas wasn’t as impactful in 2024 as he was following his midseason acquisition in 2023, that doesn’t mean he was a bad player last season," he wrote. "With the amount he likes to take chances, it’s unlikely for Douglas to go another season without forcing an interception. He is a trustworthy starter and has a strong relationship with top cornerback Christian Benford."
During the 2024 NFL season with Buffalo, Douglas played in 15 games. He racked up 58 tackles, a forced fumble, and five defended passes. It certainly wasn't his most productive year.
Back in 2023 after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, he played in nine games with the Bills. He ended up with 29 tackles, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
Losing Douglas would take away a key potential playmaker in the secondary. Buffalo simply can't afford to have that happen.
Bringing Douglas back would be a smart move. Then, they could look to add another cornerback to shore up the position and defend against the issues they had in the defensive backfield last season.
Douglas is going to be a coveted player in free agency. If the Bills want to re-sign him, they will have to do so very early on and be aggressive in their negotiations with him.