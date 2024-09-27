Bills' best and worst PFF grades from dominant win vs. Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills are again riding high following an impressive win on Monday Night Football over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The national media is ready to crown Josh Allen as the league's MVP, and fans are excited about what this season could be. We're only three games into the season, though, and there is still a long way to go. But for now, let's look at the best and worst of the Bills' PFF grades from their Week 3 showdown.
Buffalo Bills Top 5 PFF Grades
Dorian Williams - 88.8
It's encouraging to see second-year defender Dorian Williams at the top of the list. With Matt Milano out, Williams has made the most of this opportunity. He led the team in total tackles with 11 and leads the team this season in that department. His tackling skills will be crucial in this week's game against Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson.
Greg Rousseau - 84.9
Greg Rousseau is quickly becoming one of the top edge rushers in the league. This is Rousseau's second time in three games to make the Bills' top five PFF grades. On the season, he is tied with the team lead in sacks (three) and leads in tackles for a loss (four). Rousseau's 81.0 overall grade through three games is third-highest among defenders who have played at least a third of the team's snaps.
Ja'Marcus Ingram - 83.7
Ingram continues his stellar 2024 campaign and finds himself on this list ahead of any of the Bills' other defensive backs. While he didn't record an interception this week, he did pick up a sack against Jacksonville. He also has the fourth-highest grade among Bills defenders with a third or more of the snaps this season.
Josh Allen - 83.1
It should come as no surprise to see Allen in the top five. Allen added another "first" to his career resume in the win, becoming the first and only quarterback to have 200+ yards, four touchdowns, 75% completion percentage, no sacks taken, and no picks thrown in a single game. He's now the betting favorite to earn NFL MVP honors this season.
Dalton Kincaid - 78.6
Kincaid scored his first touchdown of the season and had three receptions for 41 yards. We expect to see many more touchdowns before this season is over. One part of Kincaid's game that goes unnoticed is the blocking game, as he's greatly improved in that area. Kincaid will only further his game as the season progresses and will be instrumental in the Bills' pursuit of a title this year.
Buffalo Bills Bottom 5 PFF Grades
DeWayne Carter - 45.0
Carter has struggled in his rookie year, but that is par for the course when it comes to defensive linemen. He should continue to develop and improve as the season progresses. Games like the Jacksonville clash are very important to his growth. He's only played on 55 snaps this season and nearly half of those in the Jaguars game. His 40.6 season PFF grade is among the worst on the defense.
Baylon Spector - 47.1
It's disappointing to see Spector graded so low, but it feels like his on-field performance doesn't reflect this grade, either. He is still young and similar to Carter in that the more he plays, the better he'll be. This is a terrific learning opportunity for Spector, who will go back to a reserve role as soon as Terrel Bernard returns to the lineup.
DaQuan Jones - 48.3
Jones is an important piece of the Bills' interior. We haven't really heard his name too much on game day, but the Bills' front has been getting after quarterbacks and Jones' ability to occupy blocks is a big part of that. However, it's his run defense that seems to be taking the biggest hit this season, scoring only a 48.9 grade in this area.
Cam Lewis - 50.2
Lewis had a great game against Arizona a few weeks ago, but he's struggled since then. Taron Johnson looks set to return soon, but until then Lewis needs to step up big this week against the Ravens, who will no doubt try to attack Buffalo's run defense. Since the Bills rarely come out of their nickel defense, it'll fall to Lewis to get some huge stops this week and play well.
Dawson Knox - 51.1
This was Dawson Knox's worst PFF grade of the season. However, it's his receiving grade that is bringing down his overall. His pass block has been solid, with a grade of 66.6. His limited opportunities in the passing offense are most likely the contributor, with a very small sample size of only four targets.
