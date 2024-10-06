All-Pro DB headlines Bills’ inactives list in Week 5 vs. Texans
The Buffalo Bills will be without reigning second-team All-Pro nickel defender Taron Johnson for a fourth consecutive week, as he headlines the team’s inactives list for their Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans. He’s joined on the star-filled list by safety Taylor Rapp, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, defensive tackle Ed Oliver, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, defensive tackle Austin Johnson, and center Will Clapp.
Johnson injured his forearm on just the seventh snap of Buffalo’s Week 1 clash with the Arizona Cardinals, and the ailment has kept him out of live-game action since; he returned to practice in a limited capacity this week, and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final pre-game injury report. Buffalo floated the idea of placing the defensive back on injured reserve after the ailment occurred but ultimately opted against doing so, as placing him on IR would have made him ineligible to play through at least the Houston clash; though the team was optimistic he’d return to the lineup prior to or in Week 5, he was unable to do so.
Related: Bills vs. Texans: Score prediction for hotly anticipated Week 5 showdown
Rapp suffered a concussion early in the Bills’ Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by rookie Cole Bishop, who will start in his place this week. Shakir picked up an ankle ailment early last week but played through it while Oliver injured his hamstring late in this week's practices; both were ruled out late in the week alongside Austin Johnson, who is working through an oblique ailment.
Ulofoshio and Clapp round out the inactive list; Clapp has been active for two games this season while the rookie Ulofoshio has yet to make his NFL debut. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —